Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Up The Creek; Foul Is Fair; Angry With Leadership; Bhai Ho To Aisa… & More |

Up the creek

A senior leader of the BJP, holding an important position, is up the creek these days. After the photographs of this leader with a man caught for running an illegal drug factory went viral on social media, he had to give explanations to the head of the state as well as to the party organisation. As the issue is highly sensitive, the party’s central leaders have taken exception to the matter. They have sought information about whether the leader’s relationship is confined only to clicking photographs with him or there is something more than meets the eye. The leader who usually maintains a low profile is in a difficult situation these days. He has been recently targeted for recruitments in a department. The leader has also courted controversy over an officer, part of his personal staff. There are reports that Netaji is planning to conduct some rituals to drive away evil forces troubling him.

Bhai Ho to Aisa…

A brother of a minister is enjoying a lot of clout in the department he is heading. His brother is always present in meetings held with the officials of the department. Instead of discussing the problems with the minister, the officers posted in his constituency also discuss all the problems with his brother who has returned from abroad. He is well-educated. The junior officers have been told to discuss any important issue with the minister’s brother before taking any decision. Ergo the minister has handed over most of his responsibilities to his brother. Those who wish to meet the minister are told to see his brother first. They are allowed to interact with the minister only after his brother’s permission. The man has become so powerful that those who are close to the minister are angry. They feel the minister may be in trouble because of his brother.

Foul is fair

A politician who always courts controversy wants to enjoy power by all means. This leader’s influence has waned in the party after his defeat in the election. He, however, wants to contest the assembly election again. To render his idea into reality, he is even ready to ‘buy’ the Congress legislator of his constituency. The politician has reportedly sent a message through a close aide of the Congress legislator that he should quit his present political party and join the BJP. The politician’s plan is to contest a by-election in place of the Congress legislator and enter the House. He is even ready to part with any amount of money to meet his purpose, but the Congress legislator declined his offer. Now, he is trying to mount pressure on the legislator to resign from the Congress. The politician thinks a conspiracy was hatched to defeat him; and had he won the election, he would have become the Chief Minister of the state.

Angry with leadership

A senior leader of the Congress is angry with some top bosses of the party, for he is not getting any importance in the state organisation. He came to know that Congressmen were speaking against him in the party office. A few people who have recently joined the party’s current team are openly speaking against him in the party office itself. But those who are in the driving seat of the party have barely made any efforts to shut the mouths of such Congressmen. The leader was recently told to hold a press conference on an issue at the party office, but he refused. Some party men allege that the leader is trying to weaken the Congress in the state. The leader has complained to the party’s state in-charge about it. The party in-charge holds this leader in high esteem, so some steps can be taken to quell the anger of such partymen as are speaking against this senior leader.

Please, no photo shoot!

The ruling dispensation has incurred criticism from different corners after the photographs of a senior member of the cabinet with an illegal drug factory owner went viral on social media. As the party has invited dressing-down from the opposition for the photographs, its leaders have begun to chew over how to deal with such a situation in the future. The leadership has directed all members to keep away from clicking photographs with anyone, particularly with strangers. Or, in case they do so, they should check the credentials of those with whom they are taking photographs. But after the unearthing of a drug factory and the photographs of their owners with public figures going viral on social media, the ruling party is worried. Hence, they have issued instructions to their leaders. There is, however, a little suppleness in the instructions. As a politician is a public figure, he cannot avoid clicking photographs with people, and even with those unknown to them. Now, the question is whether they will be able to avoid getting photographed with a ragtag and bobtail.

Rumour mongers fail

The assembly election-2023 was over and a government headed by a new Chief Minister formed. As soon as this happened, there were canards that the new head of the state would give a silent treatment to his predecessor. The rumour mills, however, seemed to have zonked out when both the leaders praised each other’s work at a recent function. The way they usually speak to each other shows how deep their friendship is. There are reasons for it: both are down to earth and have achieved top positions through sheer hard work. This is the reason why the tattlers, despite their best efforts, have failed to create any rift between them. Whatever may have happened to the whisper network, people in the corridors of power are discussing the friendship between these two top leaders of the ruling dispensation.