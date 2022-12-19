Madhya Pradesh: Smart Jabalpur a far cry as garbage piles greet passers-by at city junctions

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The objective of making Jabalpur a smart city with hygienic surroundings is still a far cry, as piles of garbage are dumped on various city junctions, making the hygiene norms go for a toss, alleged the locals of Jabalpur on Monday.

The locals further alleged that the situation is also prevalent in various colonies of the city, where heaps of garbage invite seasonal and insect-borne diseases often.

Ajay Thakur, a resident of Shanti Nagar colony of Jabalpur, elaborated on the issue by alleging laxity by Jabalpur Municipal corporation (JMC) officials. Shedding light on the problems faced by the people, Thakur said that regular cleaning of the society drainages must take place, which is nowhere to be found in the colony as well as in adjoining colonies.

Adding to the statements, he said that the JMC-led fogging and fumigation drives to curb mosquito growth is also absent in the locality since long. He claimed that the issue was brought to the notice of JMC multiple times, but to no avail.

At the end, he expressed concern over haphazard dumping of garbage, which is picking up pace in the city. While listing people’s lack of civic sense of garbage dumping, he levelled allegations on JMC for not deploying vehicles, that are supposed to collect and ferry garbage waste elsewhere.

Free Press tried getting in touch with JMC officials, with whom contact could not be established.