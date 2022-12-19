Madhya Pradesh: Private guard suspended after viral video showed dogs sleeping on beds in Jabalpur hospital

A screengrab of the viral video |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the name of what it called to be 'strict action', the Jabalpur health department has suspended a private guard in a matter in which street dogs were seen sleeping on the hospital beds of Shahpura Community Health Centre.

The decision has been taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

On December 5, a case of street dogs sleeping on patients beds in the hospital came to light. After which, on the instructions of the Collector, a two-member committee was constituted by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) for investigation.

The entire matter was investigated by District Vaccination Officer Dr. SS Dahiya and District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Dhiraj Dawande. The investigation report was submitted by the committee to CMHO Sanjay Mishra, after which, the CMHO removed the private guard.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission had also taken cognizance in the matter and issued a notice to CMHO Sanjay Mishra. The commission also sought an answer from Mishra on the whole matter. Mishra said, “According to the investigation report submitted by the committee, negligence on the part of the private guard was found. That is why the guard has been suspended.”

What is the matter?

Siddharth Jain, a resident of Shahpura had taken his wife to Shahpura Health Center for treatment late at around 2.30 am on December 5. Upon reaching there, he did not find any staff members or doctor, but street dogs sleeping on the beds of the patients.

Also, he witnessed a pile of garbage lying in the wards. Jain also alleged that doctors are not present in this health center even during the day. In the name of health services, patients and their families are being defrauded.

Siddharth made a video of the incident and also registered a complaint with the CM helpline.

