e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Private guard suspended after viral video showed dogs sleeping on beds in Jabalpur hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Private guard suspended after viral video showed dogs sleeping on beds in Jabalpur hospital

On December 5, a case of street dogs sleeping on patients beds in the hospital came to light. After which, on the instructions of the Collector, a two-member committee was constituted by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) for investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the name of what it called to be 'strict action', the Jabalpur health department has suspended a private guard in a matter in which street dogs were seen sleeping on the hospital beds of Shahpura Community Health Centre.

The decision has been taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

On December 5, a case of street dogs sleeping on patients beds in the hospital came to light. After which, on the instructions of the Collector, a two-member committee was constituted by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) for investigation.

The entire matter was investigated by District Vaccination Officer Dr. SS Dahiya and District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Dhiraj Dawande. The investigation report was submitted by the committee to CMHO Sanjay Mishra, after which, the CMHO removed the private guard.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission had also taken cognizance in the matter and issued a notice to CMHO Sanjay Mishra. The commission also sought  an answer from Mishra on the whole matter. Mishra said, “According to the investigation report submitted by the committee, negligence on the part of the private guard was found. That is why the guard has been suspended.”

What is the matter?

Siddharth Jain, a resident of Shahpura had taken his wife to Shahpura Health Center for treatment late at around 2.30 am on December 5. Upon reaching there, he did not find any staff members or doctor, but street dogs sleeping on the beds of the patients.

Also, he witnessed a pile of garbage lying in the wards. Jain also alleged that doctors are not present in this health center even during the day. In the name of health services, patients and their families are being defrauded.

Siddharth made a video of the incident and also registered a complaint with the CM helpline.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Cantt Board awarded Excellence Award by Ministry of Defence in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Private guard suspended after viral video showed dogs sleeping on beds in Jabalpur...

Madhya Pradesh: Private guard suspended after viral video showed dogs sleeping on beds in Jabalpur...

Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra lauds forces for neutralising Naxals

Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra lauds forces for neutralising Naxals

JD(U) slams Sushil Modi, says Madhya Pradesh has highest deaths in liquor tragedy

JD(U) slams Sushil Modi, says Madhya Pradesh has highest deaths in liquor tragedy

Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Gambir raised India’s pride says CM

Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Gambir raised India’s pride says CM

Bhopal: MPSD students stage plays by Bhasa, Bhavabhuti in Yakshagana style

Bhopal: MPSD students stage plays by Bhasa, Bhavabhuti in Yakshagana style