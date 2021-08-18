Madhya Pradesh: Smart City getting smarter with each passing day

Advertisement

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Smart City Limited has been working for development of the district for three years, says Rahul Singh Rajput, chief executive officer.

In these years, it has completed 18 projects and work is on for more than 48 projects.

The Integrated Transportation Management System (ITRMS) has done well in controlling traffic system in the city.

Besides that, Integrated Command and Control Centre has helped common man at the time of the pandemic.

Cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur has always guided the organisation to achieve the target.

Working under his guidance, the Sagar Smart City won two national awards for its outstanding performance.

Under the guidance of its chairman and collector Deepak Singh, executive director and commissioner of municipal corporation RP Ahirwar and chief executive officer Rahul Singh Rajput, Sagar Smart City has got many laurels.

Rajput told Free Press that Smart City has developed three parks in the city. The parks developed by Smart City are Chanbdra Park in Civil Lines, Madhukar Shah Park in Gopalganj and Dr Harisingh Gaur Park.

Open air theatres, Pathways, playgrounds for children, open gyms, fountains, platform for yogic exercises and greenery have been arranged to make the city beautiful, he said.

Besides that, traffic system was improved and many intersections were developed, he said, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye on traffic rule violators.

Zebra crossing, left side turn and announcement system were arranged, Rajput said.

Smart road corridors are being constructed to end water logging on roads, to better drainage system and improve electricity supply, he added.

Story of Smart City projects remain incomplete if Lakha Banjara Lake is not mentioned.

The lake was in a bad state, but it was restored, he said, adding that a 5.5km walkway has been constructed around the lake and musical foundation has been developed, he said.

There are nine excellence higher secondary schools where 48 smart classrooms have been developed, he said, adding that nine information technology laboratories, seven science laboratories, six digital libraries and a central studio have been set up.

The Smart City Limited will develop a modern stadium and playground with all facilities, he added.

The playgrounds are being developed after a research on what type of games the people of the city like, Rajput said.

Smart City Limited has, so far, received four awards, Rajput said.

For outstanding performance, Rajput was honoured with India City Award at the third Specs meet in 2019.

The Union Housing and Urban Housing Ministry gave Empowering India Award to Sagar Smart City Limited last year.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) held and Exhibition India Group India held an expo this year. Sagar Smart City Limited got the best prize for Safe City Award for Women’s Security.

On June 25, Sagar Smart City Limited added another feather to its cap by winning a prize.

