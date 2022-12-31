Madhya Pradesh: Skeleton of student found in ditch of Gwalior fort after four months

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The skeleton of a 17-year-old student from Maihar, who visited Gwalior four months ago with a friend, has been found in the ditch of a fort in Gwalior, the police said on Saturday.

Since the student identified as Sandeep Kushwaha did not reach home for several days, his father Pooran Singh Kushwaha lodged a missing person’s complaint at Satna police station.

Initially, his friend Sunil Kaul hid the fact from Sandeep’s parents. When Sunil disclosed the fact, the parents of Sandeep along with the police reached Gwalior and found the skeleton.

Sunil said that Sandeep was shooting a video clip of jumping from the fort to show it to his girlfriend and fell into a ditch adjacent to the fort. A scared Sunil returned to Satna.

According to reports, Sandeep went to Gwalior with Sunil on August 16, 2022.Both of them stayed in a Dharamshala for a few days. When they were sitting near a mausoleum on the premises of the fort, Sandeep told his friend to make a video clip.

Sandeep began to act in such a way as if he were falling from the fort. In the process, he jumped from the place where he was standing, but as he had no idea of the spot, he fell into a 70-foot-deep ditch.

When the Satna police were inquiring into the case, they found a video clip of Sandeep on the mobile phone of Sunil. When the police quizzed Sunil, he related the story.

The family members of Sandeep alleged that Sunil had murdered his friend.

