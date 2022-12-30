Madhya Pradesh: Police crack blind murder of drug addict in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Friday claimed to have worked out the blind murder of a drug addict whose half-burnt body was found under Padav bridge on Thursday. All the murderers have been arrested, the police said.

The police said that the murder was the outcome of an enmity between two criminals in the jail.

According to reports, the police identified the murdered man as 25-year-old Sonu aka Tarr who was a resident of the Bheem Nagar area in Thatipur. He was a drug addict.

The railway police sent Sonu and another drug addict Sagar to jail a few months ago.

Both of them had a fight in the prison, but the issue was settled there. Both of them came out of the jail, but Sagar was planning to dispose of Sonu.

When Sagar found an opportunity, he and his chums murdered Sonu late Wednesday night. They banged Sonu’s head against a wall and attacked him with a bottle made of glass.

After murdering him, the goons burnt his body, so that nobody should recognise him. After the fight in the prison, Sagar decided to kill him.

Town inspector of Bahodapur police station Vivek Asthana said that both Sagar and Sonu had a fight in the jail, and when the former came out of prison, he executed the murder.