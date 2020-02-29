Madhya Pradesh: Six tourists injured as vehicle turns turtle in Bandhavgarh reserve

BHOPAL: Six people, including four Kolkata-based tourists, were injured after their gypsy turned-turtle in core areas of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), Umaria on Saturday.

The injured included Debasis Bhattacharya, Amarendra Mandal, Manoj Haldar and Shukla Pal. Driver Pankaj Chaturvedi and guide Kamleshwar Baiga also sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to Umaria district hospital from where they were referred to Jabalpur Medical College. Those present on the scene said that the accident occurred because of high speed.

Vehicle owner was identified as Pankaj Chaturvedi. The driver received a call from a colleague informing him that a tiger has been sighted in the area. He got frightened and sped. He bumped the vehicle into a heap of sand and it overturned. Three of the passengers were severely injured and referred Jabalpur for treatment.

BTR director Vincet Rahim said, “All the four tourists were from Kolkata and they were injured after their vehicles turned turtle. They have been referred to Jabalpur medical college.”