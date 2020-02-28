Bhopal: Campaign to control sale of acid intensifies after CM Kamal Nath strict order

BHOPAL: After instructions from Chief Minister Kamal Nath on acid attacks, district administration has launched a campaign to crack down and control the sale of acid.

Intensifying the campaign, Collector Tarun Pithode has instructed acid traders to maintain records of mobile number and other details of purchasers. He was addressing a meeting with acid traders on Friday. DIG Irshad Wali, and other officials were also present.

He also instructed for installation of CCTV cameras at their outlets and providing mobile numbers and details of those who manage the counter in the shops to administration. Traders have also been warned to be alert and cautious about the body language and physical appearance of purchasers.

Traders have been instructed to have proper registration of acid shops otherwise, shops will be sealed. It is very important to control and curb the open sale of acid, Collector said, adding officials have been instructed to run a campaign across the district.

After the release of movie Chhapak, which is story of acid attack survivor, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had instructed to launch a drive in the state against open sale of acid. Nath has already instructed that cases of acid attacks could be controlled by stringent action and awareness. In Bhopal, a college teacher was injured in acid attack after two bike borne youths had thrown acid in 2016. In July 2018, a man in car had thrown acid on by in Bairagarhkalan, outskirt of state capital.