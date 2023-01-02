Madhya Pradesh: Six speculators held, laptops, mobile phones seized in Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Durg and Chhattisgarh police claimed to have arrested six persons for gambling online through Mahadev Apps, official sources said on Monday. The police seized three laptops, 14 mobile phones, papers related to gambling and ATM cards from the possession of the speculators.

Additional superintendents of police Abhishek Pallav and Sanjay Dhruv told media persons that the bettors were operating from a rented house in Housing Board colony at Waraseoni.

The six speculators have been identified as Ashish Mehra, Sandeep Choudhary, Mohammed Imran, Dharmendra Verma and Vinay Kumar.

The police also caught the head of the gambling centre, but he ran away. The cops are searching for him.

