Madhya Pradesh: Leopard kills man in Balaghat village

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard has killed a man at Changotola in Ghunati village of Balaghat district, official sources said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the man identified as Top Singh Inwati was guarding his farmland which comes under Lamta forest circle.

On getting information, the police and the official of the forest department rushed to the spot.

Initially, the forest officials did not accept the fact that a leopard had killed the man, but after examining and seeing the pugmarks of the leopard, they admitted the fact.

According to reports, the forest department gave a sum of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of Tope Singh as compensation. The forest officials also assured that his family members would be given financial aid.

Circle officer RoshanlalPadwar said that there were of nail and teeth of the leopard on the body of tope Singh. The pugmarks of the leopard were seen near the body. The circumstantial evidence indicates that the leopard had killed the villager, Padwar said.