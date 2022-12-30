Madhya Pradesh: FIR against trucker for selling paddy in farmer's name in Balaghat

Representative Image |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged against a truck driver and the owner of the vehicle for selling paddy in the name of a farmer. On the grounds of suspicion, a case has been registered against them, official sources said on Friday.

According to reports, a police team found a truck loaded with sacs of paddy at Katangi near Arjunnala bypass on the night of December 25.

The police demanded papers for the paddy sacks kept on the truck, but its driver said that the sacs containing paddy belonged to a farmer.

Nevertheless, the police did not find any paper related to the paddy. As the truck driver cited the name of a farmer from Bothwa, the police contacted the peasants in that area, but they said that the sacs of paddy kept on the truck did not belong to them.

The police, then, confiscated the truck and kept it on the premises of the Katangi police station.

Secretary to the Krishi Upaj Mandi Sant Kumar Dehria registered a case against the truck driver and the owner of the vehicle on December 27. The truck belonged to Shyam Baba Traders, Katangi, official sources said.