Madhya Pradesh: Situation Caused By Excessive Rain Getting Normal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The situation caused by heavy rainfall is now getting normal in the heavy rain-affected districts of Malwa and Nimar region. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the situation in the affected districts late night around 1.30 am after coming back from the Yatra in Guna the other day. He instructed the concerning collectors through video conference to immediately complete the rescue and relief operations .

In the circumstances of water logging caused by excessive rainfall in districts Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force has conducted 89 rescue operations and rescued 8718 citizens and 2637 livestock and shifted them to safe places.

A total of 610 personnel and 801 Home Guard personnel have been deployed for relief work in the flood affected districts. Chouhan said that if necessary, the help of Army and Air Force will be taken for relief in the affected areas.

The collectors concerned have assigned responsibility to the disaster teams in the affected areas. Where waterlogging is being observed, citizens have been shifted to higher places. Adequate arrangements have been made for food and accommodation for the people affected by extreme rains in the districts. Now conditions are rapidly becoming normal. Barring some isolated incidents, no loss of life or loss of animal have been reported.

Collectors of the concerned districts told Chief Minister Chouhan that NDRF and SDRF teams are active in the affected districts.

Chouhan discussed with Collectors and Commissioner of Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Khargone, Khandwa Barwani, Dhar districts of Indore.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that citizens will not be allowed to face any problem. He gave instructions to the collectors of the affected districts. Chief Minister Chouhan also discussed with Commissioner Indore regarding the deployment of disaster teams in the districts and necessary arrangements.

Chouhan received detailed about excessive rainfall in the state and the arrangements made by the local administration in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister discussed with Additional Chief Secretary SN Mishra, Ashok Warnwal and concerned officials and obtained information about the management. Details of excessive rainfall in the state and information about the rescue work being done in the affected areas.

According to information received from the Indian Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Neemuch, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Shajapur, Agar Malwa. Extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raisen, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Panna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Vidisha, Heavy to moderate rainfall has been recorded in Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri and Gwalior.

Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Barwani and Mandsaur in the next 24 hours.

The water level of Narmada river is gradually receding in Narmadapuram. Camps have been set up as a precaution. The situation is normal. Burhanpur:- Tapti river is flowing above the danger mark. 120 families on the river banks have been evacuated to safe places. Food packets have been distributed.

It is raining continuously in Barwani but there is no disaster like situation. Due to water logging in the lower settlements of Narmada River in Khandwa, 18 families of village Navali, Dhangaon, Chamarwadi and Nagchun of Tehsil Khandwa and 500 people of village Moratakka, Markandeya Ashram, Billora Khurd, Kailashkho and Brahmanpuri of Tehsil Punasa were shifted to Gram Panchayat Bhawan, Mandi Pragan. The tribal community has been shifted to safe places like Dharamshala, Gayatri Shaktipeeth. The administration team has been given instructions for security and dropgates have been installed at 29 places. Presently the rain has stopped.

Dams and rivers

The water level of Tapti river in Burhanpur is above the danger mark. Narmada river is flowing above the danger mark at Khargone (Morattaka) and near the danger mark at Narmadapuram (Sethani Ghat).

13 gates of Jabalpur (Bargi Dam), 12 gates of Khandwa (Indira Sagar Dam), 23 gates of (Om Kareshwar Dam), 05 gates of Narmadapuram (Tawa Dam), 08 gates of Tikamgarh (Bansujara Dam), Ashoknagar (Rajghat Dam) ), 08 gates of Seoni (Sanjay Sarovar Dam), 03 gates of Betul (Parsdoh) have been opened.

According to the information received so far, 2482 houses have been partially damaged and 78 houses have been completely damaged.