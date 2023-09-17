WATCH: Rescue Operations Underway In Flood Affected Areas Of MP's Ujjain, 4 Including Pregnant Woman Rescued | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including a preganant woman were rescued with the help of a helicopter in flood-affected Badnagar town of Ujjain district on Sunday. The people were rescued from village Semaliya and taken to a safe place by SDRF and home guard teams.

It is noteworthy that Ujjain collector Kumar Purushottam has ordered the helicopter from Nagpur.

Meanwhile, nearly 1000 residents of low lying areas of Ujjain city were shifted to make-shift places due to the water logging situation near Mahakal Temple. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee is providing food to them both in morning and evening.

Schools to remain closed on Monday

Keeping the heavy rains in mind, collector Kumar Purushottam has also ordered a closure of all the government and private schools of the distrct on Monday.

FP Photo

Water level of all three major dams in Indore-Ujjain division increased to a new high prompting authorities to release water from Omakareshwar and Indira Sagar dam in Khandwa. The Met department has predicted that heavy rain is likely to continue in districts -- Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

The rain in Ujjain started at 5 pm on Friday and continued throughout the night. According to the data received from the Government Jiwaji Observatory, 152.4 mm (more than 6 inches) of rain was recorded in the city till 5 pm on Saturday. So far 1044 mm (about 42 inches) of rainfall has been recorded in the city.

