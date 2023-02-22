Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli MLA’s son surrenders

Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The son of Singrauli legislator Ramlallu Vaish, Vivekanand, surrendered before the first-class magistrate Abhishek Singh.

The bail application of Vivekanand was cancelled and transferred to the additional sessions judge Barindra Tiwari. The court is hearing the case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Vivekahand was sent to jail in Pachore.

Vivekanand and his associates beat up the bit guard Sanjeev Shukla and another forester Suresh Mishra on July 20 last year. The incident occurred when they were doing duty at Khanhana area under Morba police station.

Both the foresters were beaten up so much that they were almost half-dead.

Not only that, the attackers also fired at the forest officials. Nevertheless, nobody was injured in the firing.

The Singrauli police registered a case against Vivekanand, Dhirendra Singh and other associates of the MLA’s son.

The culprit was, however, absconding, but the police collared him and sent him to jail.

