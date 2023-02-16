Madhya Pradesh: Government to construct Vindhya Expressway from Bhopal to Singrauli, announces CM Chouhan

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the construction of Vindhya Expressway to connect state capital Bhopal with Singrauli, a distance of around 660 kms, and development of industrial clusters around it.

Chouhan made the announcement while laying the foundation stones for construction of an airport costing around Rs 240 crore in Rewa and other developmental works here. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present on the occasion.

In his address, Chouhan said Vindhya Expressway will be constructed between Bhopal and Singrauli, and it will go via Damoh, Katni, Rewa and Sidhi.

Industrial clusters will also be developed along this proposed expressway to provide employment to youths from the area, he announced.

Vindhya region received Rs 2.88 lakh crore investment

During the recently-held Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore, investment proposals worth Rs 2.88 lakh crore were received by the government for the Vindhya region, which are second-highest after Malwa region.

This will provide jobs to 1.5 lakh people in the area, he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and the Centre provided rail, road and air connectivity to Vindhya region.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said his father late Madhavrao Scindia gave railway connectivity here while he himself got an opportunity to provide an airport to Rewa.

'We developed 74 airports in just 9 years'

He said that in 60 years after independence, 74 airports were developed in the country. But the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed 74 airports in just nine years.

Scindia said that earlier the airport proposed at Rewa was meant for 20-seater planes, but now he has given an approval for 72-seater planes.

The Union minister said that under the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, 1.15 crore people benefited using air travel at an economical price.

Chouhan and Scindia laid foundation stones for developmental works worth Rs 747 crore in Rewa.

