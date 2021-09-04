Madhya Pradesh: Silt deposited in the dams to be removed soon says union minister Patel

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel on Saturday, said that silt deposited in the dams of Madhya Pradesh would be removed soon. The proceedings for it have been at final stage with a foreign firm, he added.

Patel made the above remark while addressing a press conference in Jabalpur. Patel said that many problems were being faced to remove the silt deposited in the dams because of which the dams built on the Narmada and other rivers could not be cleaned for many years.

“But now this impasse has been removed. The silt deposited in the dams will be removed through the world's modern technology. A group from Dubai has presented the process of desilting of dams through a presentation. On the basis of which the desilting of Bargi dam will be done soon.” Patel said.

He also said that according to the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the process of desilting of the dams of the country is going to start. It would first be started from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, built on the Narmada River.

“If all goes well, this work will start soon and it will be presented as a model across the country. The technology used to clean the silt is developed at the dam site. Slit can be easily removed and it does not require evacuation of the dam. The water level of the dams of Madhya Pradesh will be fully utilized.” He added.

