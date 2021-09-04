Madhya Pradesh: 107 dengue cases in Bhopal district so far this year, no death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As six persons were found infected with dengue in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the number of such cases recorded there has gone up to 107 so far this year, an official said on Saturday.

However, no death has been reported due to the infection this year, he said.

"Since January 1 this year, a total of 107 people have been found infected with dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection," district malaria officer (DMO) Dr Akhilesh Dubey told PTI.

Most of the cases were reported in Bhopal city.

"Out of the 85 wards in the city, 10 wards account for 85 per cent of these dengue cases. These places are Teela Jamalpura, Halalpura, Peergate, Budhwara, Kamla Nagar, Saket Nagar, AIIMS hostel, Katara Hill, Berkheda Pathani and Harshvardhan Nagar," he said, adding that these areas were closely being monitored.

A total of 39 teams, each comprising two to three doctors, have been formed to check the areas where more number of such cases were reported, he said.

Dr Dubey said that the mosquitoes that cause dengue primarily bite during the day and they typically live in and around houses, breeding in stagnant water.

This viral infection is mainly reported from urban areas, but now it is being detected in rural areas too, he said.

"In urban areas, these mosquitoes thrive in standing water accumulated in objects like coolers, money-plant pots and trays. But now since people in rural areas also have these appliances, this infection is being reported from there as well," the DMO said.

Dr Dubey advised people to take a number of measures to prevent dengue, like using mosquito nets while sleeping, wearing full-sleeved clothes, changing water lying in containers at homes after every seven days.

