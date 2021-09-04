Madhya Pradesh: Absconding accused from Bhopal arrested in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested a person, who was on the run, from the city on Friday.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said they received information that a person who was involved in a robbery case in Bhopal and absconding had been spotted in Bhanwarkuan area. The crime branch team arrested him from there. He was waiting there to meet someone.

The accused was identified as Roshan Katanakar of Banganga area of the city. The police have also seized a car from him. The police came to know that the accused was involved in a robbery case in Misrod area in Bhopal. One of his accomplices was arrested by the Bhopal police while a search was on for the accused. Parashar said he was also accused of rape in Bhopal. He was handed over to the Bhopal police for further investigation.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:51 AM IST