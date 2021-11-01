Madhya Pradesh: Sihora Andolan Samiti stages protest for district formation, lights diyas of blood

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Sihora Andolan Samiti staged a protest for the demand of making Sihora tehsil into a district at Sihora bus stand on Monday.

The committee members also lit diyas of blood to express their protest. The committee has made their demand of district formation several times to the administration and the government though it was not fulfilled.

After that the committee members showed their unique form of protest and lit a total 21 diyas of blood. Each diyas represented the announcements made by the government for the formation of the district since 2001.

The members of the committee said that if their demand would not be fulfilled then they would stage protests daily from November 10 onwards.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:51 PM IST