Madhya Pradesh: Two die in Chhatarpur after consuming ‘Spurious’ liquor

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in a village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday evening allegedly after consuming suspected spurious liquor, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place at Sursari village under Garhi Malhara police station of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Rajput, 30 and Murat Singh Yadav, 26.

Police sources said that the duo had liquor on Sunday afternoon. When they fell ill, they were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

The family members and villagers took the body to Garhi Malhara town and staged a protest by putting bodies on the road.

The villagers claimed that liquor mafias were active in the areas and selling ‘spurious’ liquor. They added that they had lodged complaints to administration against the sale of spurious liquor but no action was taken.

On getting information, senior police officers reached the village and started an investigation.

Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Kamal Jain said that the autopsy had been conducted and bodies had been handed over to family members. “The exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the autopsy report,” he said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:36 PM IST