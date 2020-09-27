Madhya Pradesh: Should I commit suicide? State higher education ministe asks guest scholars

Annoyed with guest scholars, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav could not hide his rage on Sunday. “What can I do if guest scholars have committed suicide. Should I also commit suicide?” he said when a delegation of guest scholars went to meet him at his official residence.

The guest scholars were demanding an appointment from chief minister and wanted Yadav to accompany them for discussion on the promise CM gave to the protesting guest scholars during Kamal Nath led Congress government.

One of the guest scholars told Yadav that several guest scholars have committed suicide as they became jobless and could not sustain their families. Hearing this, minister Mohan Yadav lost cool. “What can I do if guest scholars have committed suicide? Should I also commit suicide?” he shot back. He left them in a huff and went inside his house.

A little later, the minister came out and told guest scholars that he had met the finance minister Jagdish Deora and apprised him of the problem. “Finance department has to take a final call. The file of guest scholars is with CM and waiting for finance department’s clearance. We all know about state’s adverse financial condition due to corona. Finance department is mulling over proposal,” he added.

Guest scholars’ association president Devraj Singh said reaction of higher education minister was unfortunate and unwarranted. “Minister is our department’s head and a guardian. We didn’t expect this from him,” Singh said.

During Congress rule, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited guest scholars when they staged protest at Yadgare Shahjahani Park demanding regularisation of their service. “Chouhan had assured support. Now, we want to meet him and remind him of assurance he gave us,” said Laskari Das who had shaved her head in protest.