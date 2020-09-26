Madhya Pradesh: EOW registers 2 FIRs for frauds in Balsam Talab construction

The Economic Offences Wing has registered two FIRs in connection with Balsam Talab construction scheme reported in district Dewas. More than 350 farmers and 10 government officers have been named in the scam.

Dewas collector who first came to know of the scam in 2015 instituted an inquiry and formed the teams to investigate the construction of ponds under the scheme from 2011 to 2015.

One team investigate the pond construction of Tonk-Khurd development block and 32 teams were appointed to investigate the construction.

As per reports of 32 teams, 351 ponds constructed under the scheme did not exist. The team had inspected the 1,539 sites of ponds out of which 1,061 were found at the site but rest were missing.

In the second FIR, the scam of Rs 8.11 lakh was reported. Preliminary investigation revealed that nine ponds were not constructed. The then agriculture officials are named in the two FIRs including the then deputy director Vijay Agarwal, Trilok Chawania, land officer Amrit Singh Yadav, Abid Ali, land survey officer Tej Singh Thakur, SR Gujre, agriculture extension officer Kailash Chouhan, land survey officer Durgesh Uike, Babblu Shakya, Mangilal Narayan etc.