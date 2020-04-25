Madhya Pradesh: Shops to remain shut in red zones, no major relaxations to orange zones

There will not be much impact of the Union Home Ministry’s order to open residential, neighbourhood and stand-alone shops on many districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The lockdown rules will be in place in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Hoshangabad, Dhar and Jabalpur till May 3.

The above districts have been declared red zones, because the number of patients is increasing in those places with each passing day.

A decision on whether the curves in these districts will flatten or not will be taken only after the lockdown period expires.

The government is not in favour of giving major relaxations in the orange zones too.

According to government orders, only the shops selling essential commodities will open in those districts.

The government is discussing with the officials whether permission can be given to open such shops as sell other items besides essential commodities.

Nevertheless, the government is thinking about giving some relaxations in green zones from where no corona positive cases were reported.

A few shops, providing services other than selling essential goods, may be allowed to open to bring the normal life back in those districts.

The government’s focus is on promoting agriculture and industry, but it is not yet ready to let all the shops open.

The Union Home Ministry has clearly stated that markets, malls and market complexes should not open, because it may lead to spread of the disease.

There are 2,000 corona patients in the state, so the government is not ready to take any risk.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed with the officers about the Central Government’s order on Saturday.

In this meeting, the officials said the lockdown rules should be strictly followed in red and orange zones.