Coronavirus in India: Six people test positive after visiting barber in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

If you were hoping to visit the salon in the near future – once the lockdown is lifted, make very sure that all hygienic measures are taken by the barber. Several people in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district have tested positive after they visited the barber. The incident took place in Bargaon village, and according to an NDTV report, the entire village has now been sealed.
Reportedly, the barber had used the same cloth while giving a shave and haircut to six customers. Earlier, a man who works in Indore had returned to the village. On April 5 he got a haircut. The report quoted Dr Divyesh Verma, the chief medical and health officer of Khargone to add that the man had later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The barber in question has tested negative. Six of his customers however were not so lucky and when the samples of 12 men who had visited the salon were sent for testing, half of them came back as being positive.
According to a PTI report, 1,945 cases have so far been recorded in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 103 cases and seven deaths have been reported since Friday. This takes the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 99.
The casualties include 57 deaths from Indore alone. It also has the highest tally of COVID-19 cases at 1,085 followed by Bhopal at 388 and Ujjain with 103 positive cases. So far, 281 patients have recovered and returned home. 499 containment areas have been set up in affected cities.
As of Saturday evening, going by data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded nearly 25000 positive cases, with 779 people passing away.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)