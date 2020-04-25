Coronavirus in India: Six people test positive after visiting barber in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

If you were hoping to visit the salon in the near future – once the lockdown is lifted, make very sure that all hygienic measures are taken by the barber. Several people in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district have tested positive after they visited the barber. The incident took place in Bargaon village, and according to an NDTV report, the entire village has now been sealed.

Reportedly, the barber had used the same cloth while giving a shave and haircut to six customers. Earlier, a man who works in Indore had returned to the village. On April 5 he got a haircut. The report quoted Dr Divyesh Verma, the chief medical and health officer of Khargone to add that the man had later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.