Madhya Pradesh: State government to bring back MP's labourers from other states

The state government has decided to bring back its labourers trapped in national lockdown in other states. Former chief minister Kamal Nath had demanded to bring back the labourers from other states like the students have been brought back from Kota.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the issue with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The CMs has assured Chouhan that they will support his move.

The CM also decided to send back labourers of other states stuck in MP. The states will make arrangements for transportation. Besides, state government will make arrangements to send them back to their native states.

The CM said social distancing will be followed while sending them back. They will undergo health screening before they leave MP. The CM has issued orders to officials in this regard.

Former CM Kamal Nath alleged that Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria had demanded to bring back tribal labourers from other states. But instead of paying attention to his demand, the state government has registered the case against him, which is objectionable.

Besides, Nath demanded to know whether state government has released Rs 1,000 to each labourer as promised.

On Thursday, the former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, while attending the video conference, stated that migrant labourers in his area have not received Rs 1000. Taking cue from Bhargava’s statement, Kamal Nath tweeted, “Shivraj government is claiming that it is depositing Rs 1000 in labourers’ accounts but former LoP Bhargava is saying that money hasn’t reached his area. What is the truth? Government should deposit amount in labourers’ accounts”.