e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper, others beat up SI in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper, others beat up SI in Gwalior

After the incident when the sub-inspector said he would register an FIR against the culprits, someone from the crowd said he is the nephew of a BJP leader

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector was beaten up in the Janakganj area of Gwalior city, the police said on Friday. According to reports, there was an altercation between the sub-inspector and the shopkeeper over parking a vehicle on the road.

The shopkeeper and some locals beat up the policeman. When the shopkeeper and his men came to know that the man whom they beat up was a sub-inspector, they cooled down.

After the incident when the sub-inspector said he would register an FIR against the culprits, someone from the crowd said he is the nephew of a BJP leader.

The BJP leader went to the Janakganj police station to settle the issue, but the sub-inspector stuck to his guns. On the grounds of S-I’s complaint, the Janakganj police registered a case against the culprits.

In-charge of Janakganj police station Alok Singh Parihar said that Jaikishore Rajouria is a sub-inspector who is posted in Ashoknagar.

He was on vacation and came to his native place in Gwalior. His mixture went out of order and he reached Janakganj to get it repaired.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: High Court stops second year exam of B Sc nursing in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators

Bhopal: Challan against Nazir who issued death threat to Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal: Challan against Nazir who issued death threat to Sadhvi Pragya