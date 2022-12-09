Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper, others beat up SI in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector was beaten up in the Janakganj area of Gwalior city, the police said on Friday. According to reports, there was an altercation between the sub-inspector and the shopkeeper over parking a vehicle on the road.

The shopkeeper and some locals beat up the policeman. When the shopkeeper and his men came to know that the man whom they beat up was a sub-inspector, they cooled down.

After the incident when the sub-inspector said he would register an FIR against the culprits, someone from the crowd said he is the nephew of a BJP leader.

The BJP leader went to the Janakganj police station to settle the issue, but the sub-inspector stuck to his guns. On the grounds of S-I’s complaint, the Janakganj police registered a case against the culprits.

In-charge of Janakganj police station Alok Singh Parihar said that Jaikishore Rajouria is a sub-inspector who is posted in Ashoknagar.

He was on vacation and came to his native place in Gwalior. His mixture went out of order and he reached Janakganj to get it repaired.

