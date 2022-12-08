Madhya Pradesh: High Court stops second year exam of B Sc nursing in Gwalior

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the Jabalpur High Court has stopped the second year examination of B Sc nursing course. The court also directed the examination controller of the medical university to seal the answer sheets. The examination was held on December 6.

On September 19, the Jabalpur Medical University issued time table for the second year examination of B Sc nursing, but the university allowed such candidates to take the examination as were not the students of the college.

Lawyer Umesh Bohre drew the attention of the court towards the fake examinees and the court, hearing the case, stopped the examination of B Sc second year of nursing.

Examination controller called

After hearing the case, the court called the examination controller of the Medical University with all the documents on January 4.

