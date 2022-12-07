Madhya Pradesh: A teen in Gwalior ends life by shooting self, probe on

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 12, residing in Adarsh nagar of Gwalior, ended his life by shooting himself with a gun, the Gwalior police said on Wednesday.

The Gola ka mandir police of Gwalior have begun probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by the boy.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the teenage boy has been identified as Raj Gurjar, who was a student of Class 11. He added that Gurjar woke up in the morning and stepped outside his home for morning walk.

Returning home after taking a stroll, Gurjar went inside his room for studying, as informed to the police by his kin, some time after which he shot himself with his father’s licensed gun. When his family members rushed to his room, they found him lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed who reached the spot and launched a probe in the case.

Gurjar’s body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

“Further investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide”, ASP Dandotiya said.