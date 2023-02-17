Madhya Pradesh: Shooting projects up by 500% since Film Policy came into force | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of shooting projects in the state has increased by almost 500 % since the implementation of the MP Film Tourism Policy of the government in 2020.

The shooting projects have provided direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people in the state, besides giving a boost to the hospitality industry in the smaller towns and cities.

Around 350 feature films, web series, OTT original series, TV serials and documentaries have been shot in Madhya Pradesh since the government came out with a new Film Policy three years back when there were lockdowns and travel restrictions due to Covid -19.

Zaid Ali of Zeal Entertainment Ltd, Bhopal, one of the major outfits engaged in organising shoots in the state, told Free Press that his company alone has provided direct employment to around 36,000 persons in the last year. “What I mean by direct employment is the number of persons hired for handling production, accounting and other related works. They also include workers like carpenters, painters etc as also junior artists,” he said, adding that the shooting for the film “Selfie’ in the state alone had generated work for around 7,000 persons.

Then, there is indirect employment by way of hotel rooms that are hired for the crew and the cast, the transport arrangements etc. “In my estimate, my company has given work to around 36,000 persons indirectly in 2022,” he said.

Zaid said the big jump in the number of shooting projects has also led to the bettering of infrastructure in small towns and cities, preferred by the filmmakers due to their scenic beauty and other factors. “A feature film ‘Stree’ was shot in Chanderi in Dhar district. Since then, the number of hotels in the town has increased from two to twelve,” he said.

Deputy Director of MP Tourism Board, Yuvraj Padole said that even the Union Government had recognised the success of the state’s Film Policy. The state was feted with the ‘Most Film Friendly Award’ in the 68th National Film Awards announced by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry. He also said that MP is the only state in the country which also grants subsidy to films made for release on OTT. The board is the nodal agency for implementation of the policy.

Key features of MP Film Policy

* Single-window for all related permissions and clearances.

* Grant of permission for shooting brought under MP Public Services Guarantee Scheme

* Permission to be given within 15 days of application

* ADM-level officers in each district authorised to issue permissions for shootings

* Discounts for crew and cast staying in MP Tourism Hotels

Prominent web series, films etc shot in MP

Selfie, Panchayat, Gullak, Maharani, Doctor G, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ye kali kali aankhein, Dhakad, Sherni, Stree, Motichur Chankachoor, Ludo, Toilet Ek Prem Katha etc.