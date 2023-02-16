Bhopal: Chitra Mudgal, her hubby’s literary works at Sapre Sangrahalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sahitya Akademi awardee Chitra Mudgal and her husband Awadh Kishore Mudgal and critic Prabhakar Shrotriya have handed over their literary works to Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

Chitra has handed over her books, manuscripts, letters, articles written by her in various magazines, interviews or articles written on her are available. More than 30 research compilations on her, her iconic novels like 'Aanwa' and 'Nala Sopara' are on display. Various story collections and novels are also whose number would be more than one hundred.

Nearly 1,320 books of critic, writer, editor and playwright Prabhakar Shrotriya have been given to the museum by his wife Jyotiba Shrotriya. Founder of the museum, Vijaydutt Sridhar, said that the trust of the country's top litterateurs or their families has increased in the museum. They hand over their wealth with the belief that this treasure will be safe here. Now about 40 litterateurs have contributed their material here, he added.

