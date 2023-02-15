Bhopal: Congress developed 74 airports in 70 years, Modi government did same in 9 years, says Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Congress established 74 airports in 70 years and Modi government established the same number of airports in just nine years. Scindia was speaking after laying foundation stone for the establishment of airport in Rewa district on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.

Scindia said till few years back, people would demand railway connectivity. Now, they demand airports.

He also took on Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath by saying that during 15-month Congress rule, Nath used to lament shortage of fund. “Chair of public servant is not to lament but to serve people,” he said.

He added that had the same kind of excuse been given by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then Rewa project might not have materialised. “This is the difference between BJP and Congress,” Scindia said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rewa deserved airport as people voted for BJP, which won all eight Assembly seats in 2018. He also announced to develop a Vindya Expressway, which will connect region with Bhopal.

He condemned Congress party and said Vindhya region was deprived of development till 2003. He reminded people about the condition of roads during Digvijaya rule in state.

