Madhya Pradesh: Charity to temples should be used for Hindu children's education: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya

She demanded that a 'Santana' Board should be formed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur interacting with media on Thursday. | FP
BJP’s Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, on Wednesday, said that all charity offered to temples must be used for Hindu children’s education and development. She also demanded that a Sanatana board should be formed for this purpose.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, she said, “All charities offered to Maths & temples must go to Hindu children’s education, medicine & for the development & building of new temples. If a Sanatana board is required for this then a demand for it must be made.”

She also called for government action against anti-Hindu protest and those who disrespect ‘Hindu gods and goddess’ in the country.

