Madhya Pradesh: Charity to temples should be used for Hindu children's education: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur interacting with media on Thursday. | FP

BJP’s Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, on Wednesday, said that all charity offered to temples must be used for Hindu children’s education and development. She also demanded that a Sanatana board should be formed for this purpose.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, she said, “All charities offered to Maths & temples must go to Hindu children’s education, medicine & for the development & building of new temples. If a Sanatana board is required for this then a demand for it must be made.”

She also called for government action against anti-Hindu protest and those who disrespect ‘Hindu gods and goddess’ in the country.

Bhopal | In the countries where anti-Hinduism protests are happening, I want the governments of those places to take action. In India, mafias are coming up, and they are disrespecting the Hindu gods and goddesses: Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/iMDlMlnxlb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 15, 2023

