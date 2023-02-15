Madhya Pradesh: Charity to temples should be used for Hindu children's education: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya

BJP’s Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, on Wednesday, said that all charity offered to temples must be used for Hindu children’s education and development. She also demanded that a Sanatana board should be formed for this purpose.
Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, she said, “All charities offered to Maths & temples must go to Hindu children’s education, medicine & for the development & building of new temples. If a Sanatana board is required for this then a demand for it must be made.”
She also called for government action against anti-Hindu protest and those who disrespect ‘Hindu gods and goddess’ in the country.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)