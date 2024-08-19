 Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Teenager Kidnapped, Raped, Kept Hostage For A Night In Gwalior; One Arrested, Search On For Two
The incident occurred on Sunday which pertains to Maharajpur police station limits of Bhind.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Teenager Kidnapped, Raped, Kept Hostage For A Night In Gwalior; One Arrested, Search On For Two

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the nation-wide rage against Kolkata rape and murder case, a 14-year-old was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car by her neighbours in Gwalior. After committing the crime, the accused kept her hostage for a night and set her free the next morning, said the police on Monday.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against the three accused neighbours under POCSO Act, out of which, one has been arrested and two are still absconding. At present, police are searching for the two.

The incident occurred on Sunday which pertains to Maharajpur police station limits of Bhind district. The victim informed police, “The miscreants called me to meet. When I reached, Atiq asked me to get into the car. After I got into the car, they started it and took me to Peer Pahadi where he threatened and raped me forcibly. Two more people were present in the car. Also, they kept me hostage for the whole night with a girl named Neha Didi.”

The three accused have been identified as Atiq, who lives near her house in Deendayal Nagar, and the other two are Imran and Ajju.

Teenager returned home herself

The victim left her house saying that she was going to the market. After she did not return, the family searched for her, but couldn’t find her. The family then went to the police station and complained about her disappearance. Police registered a case of kidnapping and started the search. While police were searching the CCTV along with the family the girl was seen returning on her own.

As the minor looked scared, police and family questioned her. The teenager told that Atiq alias Chotu, who lives nearby, kidnapped her and raped her. Imran and Ajju were also with her. Imran and Ajju were sitting in the front seat of the car, they also live near her house, due to which she felt safe at first and got into the car. 

In the incident, the police have registered a case under POCSO Act. One accused has been arrested, the other two are being searched for.

