Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 90 year old woman raped in Shahdol by a man who offered her lift

The woman came from Jabalpur by train and then went to visit the Kankali Temple. She was returning home after having darshan when a man offered her lift and then raped her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Representative Image
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 90 year old woman was raped by a man who offered her lift on Friday in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman had come from Jabalpur to her relatives' place in Shahdol. While the woman is in a critical condition, the accused has not been identified yet.

The incident took place between Pachgaon and Bandhwabada. The woman came from Jabalpur by train and then went to visit the Kankali Temple. She was returning home after having darshan when a man offered her lift. The man then took her to nearby forests and raped her. The accused later fled the scene leaving the elderly woman in the forest.

Later, the victim managed to come out of the forest and told the passersby about the incident. Relatives of the victim reached the spot after receiving information from the people and filed a complaint with the police. 

Victim critical, accused on the run

Speaking about the matter, SP Kumar Prateek said, “A case of rape with a woman who came to her relative's house by train has come to light. The matter is being investigated and we are searching for the accused.”.

Meanwhile, the victim is in a critical condition and has been referred to Medical College for treatment from the district hospital.

article-image

