Madhya Pradesh: Man forces wife into unnatural sex for failure to bring enough dowry

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against a man for forcing his wife to do unnatural sex for her failure to bring more dowries, the police said on Friday. When the woman objected to this act, the man beat her up. Fed up with the torture, the woman informed her parents who went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the man. According to reports, the woman, a resident of Radhakrishna Colony, was married in 2019. Just after one year of their wedding, the family members of the man began to demand dowry from her parents and torture her. After a while, the man forced his wife to have unnatural sex with his wife, which was part of the torture meted out to her. When the police reached the house of the man, they found it locked.

