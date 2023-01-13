Madhya Pradesh: ABVP and NSUI students clashes in the premises Jiwaji University in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) clashed with each other on Friday in the premises of Jiwaji University, Gwalior. Students of both the organisations went to meet the vice chancellor of the university. The students had a face to face confrontation after which a fight broke out.

Four days ago the Vice Chancellor of Jiwaji University, Dr. Avinash Tiwari had unveiled the poster of ABVP. NSUI alleged that the Vice Chancellor is an ABVP worker. With this allegation, after giving prior information, the students of NSUI had reached the University to protest. Whereas, the matter was related to ABVP, they had already gathered there. After this there was a fierce fight between the two groups.

NSUI activist Pawan Sharma said that they had come to give a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor. He further added “ABVP workers beat up them on the instructions of the vice chancellor. We reached to give a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor and ABVP interrupted. It is clearly visible from this that the Vice Chancellor is the patron of ABVP. Our workers have been beaten up. But they will not sit quietly.”

ABVP activist Manavta Sahu said that the language competition was being organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. That's why all the people had come to the Vice-Chancellor's place. But at the same time the people of NSUI, who do not even belong to a university, came together and started fighting. They also had an argument with the girl students.

Regarding the matter, the university police station in-charge Manish Dhakad said that NSUI and ABVP student organisations had come for their respective demands, both had some objection and after that the dispute started. Both the parties have been released after making them understand.