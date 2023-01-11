Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior’s Usha Kiran Hotel to be run by women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has signed an MoU with Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL), The Taj Group and their associate organisation Tata Strive will train local youths especially women in hospitality-related fields to provide better employment.

After skill training, women will be given placements in hotels of Taj Group. Taj Group's Heritage Hotel Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior will be the first hotel not only in the state but in the country, where from security, guard to manager all will be women. All the arrangements will be operated by women and will get the status of the first hotel operated by women.

Principal secretary tourism and culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla said that due to greater participation of women in the hospitality sector, not only will women become financially self-reliant but also women tourists coming from the country and abroad will feel more secure at tourist places.

A special initiative is being started for skill training and employment of women/girls under the Responsible Tourism Mission of the Tourism Board. In the initial phase of this initiative, women/girls from Gwalior and surrounding areas will be offered various jobs in the field of hospitality and tourism, room attendant, food and beverage services, cook, front office assistant, housekeeping, security guard, etc. as per market demand. A short term training of 3 to 5 months along with job training will be imparted.