Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's government to transfer powerful officers of Kamal Nath regime

BHOPAL: Discussions over transfer of IAS officers have begun in the corridors of power since the new government took over.

The powerful officers in the Kamal Nath-led regime may be shifted, and others may be posted to important departments.

Ashok Baranwal who has been the principal secretary in the CM’s Secretariat during the regime of Nath and that of Chouhan may be shifted.

The name of principal secretary of urban administration Sanjay Dubey is doing the rounds for the post of principal secretary in the CM’s Seretariat.

The principal secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, OSD Pragya Richa Shrivastava and deputy secretary Anurag Saxena may also be shifted from the CM’s Secretariat.

The position of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of commercial tax department ICP Keshari, ACS of Narmada Ghati Development Vinod Kumar, ACS Panchayat and Village Development Majoj Shrivastava may be changed.

Similarly, among principal secretaries the position of Rajesh Rajaura, JN Kansotia, Deepali Rastogi, Ashok Shah, Sanjay Shukla, Manu Shrivastava and Nisish Vyas may be changed.

Collectors may not be shifted because of the coronavirus. According to sources, the officers who have been close to the Nath-led government may also be shifted.

Since Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been chief minister for 13 years he knows about the potential of each officer.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has years of experience. Chouhan will make all administrative changes by consulting Bains.