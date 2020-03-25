Coronavirus in Bhopal: Kamal Nath self-isolates after journalist who attended his presser tests positive

A woman was tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday. The woman has no foreign travel history.

Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister after 22 Congress MLAs quit the House, reducing his government to a minority.

While the confirmed cases in India rose to 562, on Tuesday night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative.