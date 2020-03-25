Coronavirus in Bhopal: Kamal Nath self-isolates after journalist who attended his presser tests positive

On Wednesday, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath isolated himself after a journalist who attended his news conference was tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report by India Today, journalist's daughter was earlier tested positive for the virus. All the journalists and officials who attended Kamal Nath's March 20 press conference, where he announced his resignation as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, will be quarantined. Kamal Nath had also met Shivraj Shingh Chouhan few days back.
A woman was tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday. The woman has no foreign travel history.
Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister after 22 Congress MLAs quit the House, reducing his government to a minority.
While the confirmed cases in India rose to 562, on Tuesday night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown
On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative.
