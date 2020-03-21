Madhya Pradesh political crisis: After Kamal Nath's resignation, 22 rebel Congress MLAs now join BJP

22 rebel Cong MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, whose resignation led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led government on Saturday joined the BJP. The information was given by the Party's general Secreatary, Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Earlier in the day, they had met with BJP chief JP Nadda and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda's residence.
Earlier this month Scindia had defected from the Congress, joining the BJP soon after.
Soon after his resignation, several Congress MLAs who are thought to be loyal to him too resigned from the party.
On Thursday, the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of 16 of these rebel MLAs. He had earlier accepted the resignations of six individuals earlier. The Congress government had enjoyed a rather thin majority in the Assembly, and the acceptance of their resignation meant that the Congress was now outnumbered.
While some had assumed that the coronavirus outbreak in the country might cause a delay in the floor test, the Supreme Court had ordered that it be held on Friday. Hours before the floor test, Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned.
With the Election Commission likely to announce the by-poll dates soon, the BJP is expected to field the newly inducted party members in the elections.
The saffron party is also likely to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)