Madhya Pradesh political crisis: After Kamal Nath's resignation, 22 rebel Congress MLAs now join BJP

22 rebel Cong MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, whose resignation led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led government on Saturday joined the BJP. The information was given by the Party's general Secreatary, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier in the day, they had met with BJP chief JP Nadda and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda's residence.