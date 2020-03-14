We’re with Jyotiraditya Scindia, say 22 rebel MLAs in Bengaluru

Ex-minister Imarti Devi said the Congress government in the state has gone out of power. She said that the she would not be with the Congress, and that she would stand by Maharaj.

Legislator Munnalal Goyal said all of them were in the field to protect the honour of Scindia.

Jaiwardhan Singh said since Scindia always stood by them in their hour of crisis, all the 22 legislators would never leave him.

Another MLA Giriraj Dandotiya said that all of them resigned on their own, and that they had no problem in joining the BJP.

Congress leaders claimed that all the rebel legislators wanted to return to the party.

Minister for cooperatives Govind Singh said Congress legislators were detained.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath too told Governor Lalji Tandon that his MLAs were detained in Bengaluru.

The statements made by the legislators at Bengaluru airport indicate that bringing back MLAs to the party fold would not be easy for the Congress.