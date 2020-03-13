Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja and Raja happy; Nath in trouble

BHOPAL: The MP government is in crisis because of squabbling between Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.

Nevertheless, all these three leaders played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.

Since Scindia and Singh have been made candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, both are happy, but problem for Nath-led government has deepened.

The Congress has made Singh its number one candidate for the Rajya Saba elections. Scindia is the number one candidate of the BJP.

Since both of them are first choice of their respective parties, they are all set to go to Rajya Sabha.

It is because of the feud between Scindia and Singh that spelled trouble for the MP government.

Both Scindia and Singh got RS tickets, but the tension between them brought the 15-month-old state government to its knees.

Scindia quit Congress because of the dispute. Twenty legislators belonging to the Scindia faction submitted their resignations from the House.

Two other legislators of the Congress belonging to the Digvijaya faction have resolved to leave the Congress. Now, Nath is facing problem.

The clash of ego between Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and Maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia) is the reason behind the present crisis.

After the Congress came to power, it was stated that Digvijaya interfered in the daily affairs of the government.

Ministers and legislators of the Scindia faction complained to Maharaja about it, leading to deepening rift between the two leaders.

The Congress leaders said after the Lok Sabha elections, the distance between the two leaders increased.

Both of them lost Lok Sabha elections. The contest between them intensified over the post of MPCC president.

There is nothing new in the contest between Singh and Scindia.

Both the royal families of Scindia and Singh, belonging to the same district, have never been on good terms. But their feud put the state government on the brink of collapse, the biggest of all the crises so far for the Congress.