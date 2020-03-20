Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath resigns as state CM, to meet governor Lalji Tandon

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Addressing the media during a press conference, Nath hit out at the BJP for 'destabilising his government'. He will now go and hand over his resignation to Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon.

"The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them," he said.

Accusing the BJP of 'murdering democracy', Nath added, "On December 11, 2018, Congress had secured the majority of the seats. I took oath on December 17. Today on March 20, and in these 15 months, what was my mistake? In my political life, I have always believed in development."

On Thursday night, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N K Prajapati accepted resignation of 16 Scindia -loyal MLAs who have been staying in Bengaluru. With this Congress strength in the House has been reduced to 92. The House strength too has come down to 206 from 230. The BJP has 107 MLAs. A BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has declared that he would vote for Congress. The Congress has the support of four independent legislators, one SP and two BSP MLAs. But they have not yet cleared their stand on the floor test.

The floor test to be held on Friday following the Supreme Court’s order will ring down the curtain over the 18-day political drama in the State.

Nath took oath as Chief Minister on December 17 last year. There have been many hurdles before him during the past 15 months. The biggest one has, however, cropped up after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the saffron party and resignation of 22 legislators of his faction.