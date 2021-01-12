Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj making pretentious, misleading statements, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has taken a dig at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his recent comments, describing them as 'misleading' and 'pretentious'.



Chouhan had used harsh words a few days ago and warned of action against officials found not performing their duties properly. Taking a dig at Chouhan, Kamal Nath tweeted, "burying, hanging the state officials, all are pretentious and misleading statements?"



Nath added, "During the BJP government, the mafias are operating fearlessly, all the action against them is pretentious, all the major mafias are still fearlessly carrying out their activities. The mafias which our Congress government had destroyed have resurfaced as soon as the BJP government came to power."



Commenting on the deaths due to spurious liquor in Morena district, Kamal Nath said, "Liquor mafias continue to wreak havoc. After killing 16 persons earlier in Ujjain, now liquor mafia in Morena has killed nearly 10 persons. For how long will they continue to take innocent lives? The state government must provide proper treatment to the sick people and help the affected families in every way possible."