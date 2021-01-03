Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath and Shivraj Singh Chauhan in war of words over shutdown of COVID Care Centres

Bhopal: Health department has shut down all the COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in 51 districts out of 52 districts from January 1,2021.

The decision to shut down CCCs in Madhya Pradesh in pandemic time has triggered war of words between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath.

Taking a dig at state government, Kamal Nath tweeted, “ One hand, state government deferred winter session of Vidhan Sabha just because Corona cases while other, it closed down all the CCCs except Bhopal, it exposed double standard of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.”

MLAs as well as large number of Vidhan Sabha staffs were tested positives ahead of Vidhan Sabha session so winter session of Vidhan Sabha was deferred in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “ it is not justified to run CCCs just for formality when there is low occupancy in CCCs in the state. And if situation arises, government will open again but right now there is low corona cases and even occupancy in these CCCs is low so decision has been taken to shut down CCCs in the state.”

Earlier, all the COVID Care Centres (CCCs), which were opened in all the districts, have been shut down except in Bhopal from January 1. However, still there are over 9000 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of Directorate of Health has issued order in this regard taking the plea of low occupancy in CCCs.

Additional Director health Dr Vina Sinha said, “just because of low occupancies in CCCs, these centres have been shut down in the state. However, CCC of Bhopal still continues. Patients prepare home isolation so it led very low occupancy in CCCs. So it is not justified to run CCCs for mere formality. At one CCC was in each district and in few there were two CCCs. In case, number increases in any district, there may be opened but there is no need to continue CCCs right now. This is reason, these CCCs have been shut down.”