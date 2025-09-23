 Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

Two medical interns of Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol, have been suspended for two months for manhandling a senior doctor in labour room

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical Colleg Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two medical interns of Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol, have been suspended for two months for manhandling a senior doctor in labour room.

Two intern doctors had attacked a lady doctor in the labour room in Birsa Munda Medical College hospital on the intervening night of September 13 and September 14. The video had gone viral showing the attack.

The victim Dr Shivani Lakhiya had filed a written complaint against the intern doctors Shanu Agarwal and Yogita Tyagi. The reason behind the clash was believed to be a tussle about duty hours, doctors said.

Read Also
Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...
article-image

“A probe committee was formed and the parents of the doctors involved in the dispute were called. On the basis of report of probe committee, both the intern doctors Shanu Agarwal and Yogita Tyagi have been suspended for two months,” medical superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh told Free Press.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI

Medical college administration had constituted a committee to investigate the matter and even had called parents of both interns.

The victim and other medical staff had demanded strict action against the accused interns. They also called for immediate suspension of the duo to ensure safety and discipline in the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

'Use Knowledge For Nation Building,' Says MP Governor Mangubhai Patel In Gwalior

'Use Knowledge For Nation Building,' Says MP Governor Mangubhai Patel In Gwalior

Social Media Influencers To Take Precautions While Posting In MP's Jabalpur

Social Media Influencers To Take Precautions While Posting In MP's Jabalpur

Indore Tragic! Two Dead, 12 Hurt As Dilapidated Building Caves In

Indore Tragic! Two Dead, 12 Hurt As Dilapidated Building Caves In

Bhopal: Over 3,500 Goddess Durga Idols Navigate Potholed Roads

Bhopal: Over 3,500 Goddess Durga Idols Navigate Potholed Roads