Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical College Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Medical Colleg Interns Suspended For Manhandling Senior In Labour Room

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two medical interns of Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol, have been suspended for two months for manhandling a senior doctor in labour room.

Two intern doctors had attacked a lady doctor in the labour room in Birsa Munda Medical College hospital on the intervening night of September 13 and September 14. The video had gone viral showing the attack.

The victim Dr Shivani Lakhiya had filed a written complaint against the intern doctors Shanu Agarwal and Yogita Tyagi. The reason behind the clash was believed to be a tussle about duty hours, doctors said.

“A probe committee was formed and the parents of the doctors involved in the dispute were called. On the basis of report of probe committee, both the intern doctors Shanu Agarwal and Yogita Tyagi have been suspended for two months,” medical superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh told Free Press.

The victim and other medical staff had demanded strict action against the accused interns. They also called for immediate suspension of the duo to ensure safety and discipline in the hospital.