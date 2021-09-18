Madhya Pradesh: Shahbaaz Division celebrates 56th Raising Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar-based Shahbaaz Division of Indian rmy commemorated its 56th Raising Day on Saturday. The Division was raised on September 18, 1966, as a Mountain Division in Rangiya, Assam.

In last 56 years, the formation has carved out a special niche for itself as the bastion of professional excellence and proved its mettle in all spheres of military activities as the spearhead formation of Indian army.

The Division has participated in all the major military operations since its raising. In 'Operation Cactus Lilly', the formation made significant forays in Shakargarh Bulge whereas during Operation PAWAN, the formation earned excellent reviews for its high standards of professionalism and its role in ushering in peace in its area of operations.

The foundation of Division is built upon invaluable contribution of its brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. To honour such brave hearts, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was also organised at Shahbaaz War Memorial on the occasion of Raising Day.

Major General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division, extended greetings and best wishes to all ranks and their families on this occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:51 PM IST