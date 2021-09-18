Madhya Pradesh: BJP is the only party where booth level workers can rise to higher positions, says Shah

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is the only party in which booth level workers can reach to higher positions.

He made the above remark while addressing the public at the parliamentary constituency booth president conference in Gol Bazar ground during his stay in Jabalpur.

He also said that he himself started from a booth president and became the national president of BJP, adding that it is only possible within the BJP.

Targeting the congress, Home Minister Shah said, the Congress only used to speak while BJP works on the ground. He further targets the congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, the Congress is asking for proof of surgical strikes but proof of everything cannot be given.

Shah also said, “Oppose Modi as much as possible, every BJP worker is ready to battle in politics.” He further said that the Congress, even associates the GST passed in Parliament with the name of a dacoit, “After all, I could not understand what kind of approach is this of Congress,” he added.

Several ministers, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, also participated in this conference organized at Gol Bazar ground.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:53 PM IST