Madhya Pradesh: Seven injured in bear attack in MP village Shivpuri

Representation | Photo by Sajad Hameed

PTI, Jun 14

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh),

Seven persons, one of them an elderly man, were injured when a bear attacked them while they were fetching water in Gajigarh village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning, a forest department official said.

The wild animal entered the tribal-dominated village around 7 am possibly in search of water and on finding a source (a water tank), where a number of local residents were standing to collect water, it attacked them from behind, causing injuries to seven persons, the official said.

A 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack, he said.

Among the injured, five, including the elderly, were referred to the district hospital for treatment, Bairad's deputy ranger Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"Possibly, the bear reached the village in search of water as no wild animal had been ever spotted in the area," Sharma said.

Bairad sub-range is located close to the Kuno wildlife sanctuary and the bear may have come from there, he added. P