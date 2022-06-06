e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bear kills couple in forest, eats body parts

Animal too dies as it develops rabies: PTR field director.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A bear attacked and killed a couple on Sunday morning and kept devouring the corpses for over five hours in Panna district, an official of Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) said.

The man-eater bear was caught only after forest department personnel managed to tranquilise it, the official said.

'The incident occurred in Khermai area, some one-and-a-half kilometre from the district headquarters, at around 6.30 am. The couple, identified as Mukesh Thakur (50) and Indira Thakur (45) from Raniganj area, had gone to offer prayers at a temple. Staff who reached the spot found the bear eating the corpses part by part over a period of time.

PTR field director KS Bhadoria, while talking to Free Press, said, 'Panna Tiger Reserve team reached there and caught it after tranquilisation and the bodies of the couple have been recovered. The man-eater also died as it had developed rabies infection. It was kept in an enclosure after transquilisation but later on it died.

He said financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased claimed that police and forest teams arrived at the site two to three hours after the incident.

Read Also
Indore: Green Corridors likely in city for speedy transport of a 52-year-old
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Bear kills couple in forest, eats body parts

RECENT STORIES

'Same fate as Moosewala': Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter

'Same fate as Moosewala': Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter

Maharashtra: Schools to be opened with utmost care, state govt to soon issue SOP, says minister...

Maharashtra: Schools to be opened with utmost care, state govt to soon issue SOP, says minister...

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps by over 2% in a day

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps by over 2% in a day

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...